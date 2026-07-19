/'I had tears in my eyes because...': PV Sindhu reacts after becoming first Indian to win Japan Open title

"The last point was out and I had to take a judgement, I had to challenge that. I knew it was out but until the last moment, you never know what will happen. You can not take it easy. Even though I was leading in the second game, I was making mistakes, smashes were going out. So it was important for me to stay calm and focus on each point. There were games I was winning, there were games that went the other way as well. It was important for me to stay positive until the end,” she stated.