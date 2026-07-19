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'I had tears in my eyes because...': PV Sindhu reacts after becoming first Indian to win Japan Open title

PV Sindhu, the two-time Olympic medallist defeated Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-17 in the final at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium to clinch her first BWF World Tour title since December 2023 and become the first Indian to win the prestigious tournament.  

Published: Jul 19, 2026, 06:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 06:53 PM IST
'I had tears in my eyes because...': PV Sindhu reacts after becoming first Indian to win Japan Open title
Image Credit: Badminton Photo

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