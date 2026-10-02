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'I had to gift a gold medal to myself': Lovlina Borgohain wins historic gold on 29th birthday at Asian Games 2026

Lovlina Borgohain clinched a historic gold medal in the women’s 75kg boxing category at the Asian Games 2026 on her 29th birthday, defeating China’s Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the final. "I had to gift a gold medal to myself on my birthday," Lovlina said after becoming only the second Indian woman boxer to win an Asian Games gold.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 11:37 AM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
'I had to gift a gold medal to myself': Lovlina Borgohain wins historic gold on 29th birthday at Asian Games 2026
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'I had to gift a gold medal to myself': Lovlina Borgohain wins historic gold on 29th birthday at Asian Games 2026
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