/'I had to open up the game': Lakshya Sen reveals tactical change behind comeback win

“Yes, in the first set, I was playing very short drives. And then, when I was going in for drives, he was tall, and he was playing those shots very easily, and I was getting stuck playing those shots. So in the second set, I tried to open up the game a bit more. I took a few lifts and rallies, and then I was able to play my shots freely. Otherwise, in the first set, there were a lot of errors, and the game plan was a bit different. But I changed a few things in the second and third set, so the results were different,” Lakshya told the media after his win.