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'I had to open up the game': Lakshya Sen reveals tactical change behind comeback win

Lakshya Sen revealed how a tactical shift and better handling of court conditions helped him overturn his opening-game loss against Collins Filimon. The Indian shuttler advanced to Round 2 with a 16-21, 21-8, 21-4 comeback victory at the BWF World Championships.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 11:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 11:55 PM IST
'I had to open up the game': Lakshya Sen reveals tactical change behind comeback win
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'I had to open up the game': Lakshya Sen reveals tactical change behind comeback win
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