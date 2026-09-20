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'I missed him so much': Emotional Manu Bhaker breaks down after Asian Games honor remembering late Jaspal Rana

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker described leading the Indian contingent as flag-bearer at the Asian Games opening ceremony as an emotional experience.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 01:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 01:34 PM IST
'I missed him so much': Emotional Manu Bhaker breaks down after Asian Games honor remembering late Jaspal Rana
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'I missed him so much': Emotional Manu Bhaker breaks down after Asian Games honor remembering late Jaspal Rana
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