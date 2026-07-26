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'I still feel like I’m dreaming': Anahat Singh makes history as India’s first World Junior Squash champion

Anahat Singh became the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship, defeating Egypt’s Ruqayya Salem in the final. The 23-year-old said the title felt like a dream, especially as it was her final year competing in the junior circuit.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 01:09 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 01:09 PM IST
'I still feel like I’m dreaming': Anahat Singh makes history as India’s first World Junior Squash champion
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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