/'I still feel like I’m dreaming': Anahat Singh makes history as India’s first World Junior Squash champion

After becoming India’s first World Junior squash champion, Anahat Singh said it feels like she is still dreaming, adding that this title means the world to her, as this was her last year in the junior circuit.



Anahat, a former quarter-finalist and semi-finalist in previous events, enjoyed an impressive run throughout the tournament, recording a string of victories to become the first Indian to reach the World Junior final since Joshna Chinappa in 2005.