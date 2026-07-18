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'I tried to help my team': Thomas Tuchel stands by his decisions after England's World Cup semifinal loss to Argentina

Reflecting on the 2-1 defeat to Argentina, Thomas Tuchel responded to the criticism regarding England's late-game passivity. The England coach refused to apologize for switching to a back-five system. 

Published: Jul 18, 2026, 08:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 08:48 PM IST
'I tried to help my team': Thomas Tuchel stands by his decisions after England's World Cup semifinal loss to Argentina
Image Credit: IANS

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