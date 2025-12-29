'I Want To...': Ronaldo Sets Sights On 1,000 Goals As Legendary Career Enters Final Phase

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy age and expectations, reaffirming his belief that he will reach the extraordinary milestone of 1,000 career goals. The Portuguese superstar, currently on 956 goals, remains confident that he can achieve the landmark if fitness remains on his side.

Ronaldo’s Unwavering Belief in His Journey

Speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, where he was honoured as the Best Middle East Player, Ronaldo expressed his determination to continue playing at the highest level. The 40-year-old forward made it clear that motivation, not age, is what drives him. “I’m confident I’ll get there if there are no injuries,” Ronaldo said. “It’s demanding, but I still love football. I still have the passion to compete and to win.”

Driven by Passion, Not Numbers

While the 1,000-goal milestone is historic, Ronaldo insisted he does not obsess over statistics. Instead, his focus remains on daily improvement and contributing to his team’s success. “I don’t think about numbers every day. I focus on enjoying the game and being the best version of myself. If I do that, the goals will come,” he added.

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez echoed those sentiments, praising Ronaldo’s mindset and professionalism. According to Martinez, Ronaldo’s secret lies in his ability to stay present rather than chasing milestones.

Still Delivering at the Highest Level

Ronaldo continues to deliver on the pitch for Al-Nassr, where he recently scored twice in a 3-0 win over Al Akhdoud. The brace took his season tally to 12 goals in the Saudi Pro League and helped Al-Nassr move four points clear at the top of the table. Across club and country, Ronaldo now has 956 career goals, including 143 for Portugal, making him the all-time leading international goal scorer. He is also the only player in history to score over 100 goals for four different clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al-Nassr.

Eyes on History and One Last Chapter

Having signed a new two-year deal with Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has made it clear that he plans to continue playing for at least another season or two. He has also hinted that the 2026 World Cup could mark the final chapter of his legendary career. “I want to keep winning trophies and reach that number everyone talks about,” he said. “If my body allows, I will keep going.”

As the football world watches closely, the countdown to 1,000 goals continues, and if history is any indication, betting against Cristiano Ronaldo has never been wise.