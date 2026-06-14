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'I wasn't 100 percent at my best...': Vinicius Jr concedes he wasn't at his peak in Brazil's 1-1 draw with Morocco

Vinicius Junior and Ismael Saibari scored outstanding goals for Brazil and Morocco as two of the expected FIFA World Cup 2026 heavyweights traded blows in New York. This was the first match in which Vinicius scored that did not end in victory for the Selecao. The previous eight occasions all resulted in a win.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 07:05 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 07:05 PM IST
'I wasn't 100 percent at my best...': Vinicius Jr concedes he wasn't at his peak in Brazil's 1-1 draw with Morocco
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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