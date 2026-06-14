/'I wasn't 100 percent at my best...': Vinicius Jr concedes he wasn't at his peak in Brazil's 1-1 draw with Morocco

After scoring his 10th goal for Brazil in his 50th appearance for the Selecao during the 1-1 draw with Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match, Vinicius Junior admitted that he "wasn't 100 percent at his best" but will improve to help Brazil more in attack.



Vinicius and Ismael Saibari scored outstanding goals for Brazil and Morocco as two of the expected FIFA World Cup 2026 heavyweights traded blows in New York. This was the first match in which Vinicius has scored not ending in victory for the Selecao. The previous eight occasions all helped secure a win.