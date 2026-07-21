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'I will continue to give my all': Enzo Fernandez breaks silence after Argentina's World Cup final loss

Enzo Fernandez has broken his silence after Argentina's heartbreaking 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup final. The Chelsea midfielder vowed to continue giving his all whenever he gets the opportunity to represent Argentina.

Written ByIANS
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 02:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 02:39 PM IST
'I will continue to give my all': Enzo Fernandez breaks silence after Argentina's World Cup final loss
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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