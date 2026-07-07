Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /'I will not tolerate your violence either': Paraguay senator threatens legal action, wants Kylian Mbappe to apologise for 'despicable' comment

'I will not tolerate your violence either': Paraguay senator threatens legal action, wants Kylian Mbappe to apologise for 'despicable' comment

In her letter, Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla admitted to posting insults "in the heat of the moment" but stated she quickly deleted them upon realising she was "repeating behaviour she despises".
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 05:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 05:38 PM IST
'I will not tolerate your violence either': Paraguay senator threatens legal action, wants Kylian Mbappe to apologise for 'despicable' comment
Image Credit: Pic credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'I will not tolerate your violence either': Paraguay senator threatens legal action, wants Kylian Mbappe to apologise for 'despicable' comment
Kylian Mbappe3 min ago
2
Amarnath Yatra8 min ago
3
Robert Pattinson20 min ago
4
Kerala23 min ago
5
Neha Dhupia25 min ago