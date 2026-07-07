/'I will not tolerate your violence either': Paraguay senator threatens legal action, wants Kylian Mbappe to apologise for 'despicable' comment

Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla has issued a fiery open letter to Kylian Mbappe, demanding a public apology and threatening legal action over alleged "gender-based violence" after French football called the Paraguayan senator "despicable" and "unworthy of a position" for her "abhorrent and odious" racist remarks.



Celeste, who is from Paraguay's Liberal Radical Party, posted her comments on X after her country's defeat by France in the last 16 of the World Cup. In reponse, Mbappe said, "You are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition."