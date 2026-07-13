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  • /'I would love to spend time with Vaibhav': Yuvraj Singh hints at mentoring Sooryavanshi after Abhishek Sharma's success

'I would love to spend time with Vaibhav': Yuvraj Singh hints at mentoring Sooryavanshi after Abhishek Sharma's success

Yuvraj Singh hinted at mentoring teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, praising him as a "serious player in the making." The former India allrounder also recalled his role in Abhishek Sharma's growth and expressed his desire to guide Vaibhav.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 11:54 AM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 11:54 AM IST
'I would love to spend time with Vaibhav': Yuvraj Singh hints at mentoring Sooryavanshi after Abhishek Sharma's success
Image Credit: IANS

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