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ICC chairman Jay Shah Inaugurates Tanzania's first ICC-approved cricket arena in Dar es Salaam

ICC Chairman Jay Shah inaugurated Tanzania's first ICC-approved cricket arena at the University of Dar es Salaam, calling it a landmark moment for cricket in the country and across Africa. The venue will serve as Tanzania's national high-performance centre and support the development of men's, women's and Under-19 cricket.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 06:39 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 06:39 PM IST
ICC chairman Jay Shah Inaugurates Tanzania's first ICC-approved cricket arena in Dar es Salaam
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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