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ICC player of the month July: Justin Greaves, Hayley Matthews win awards in rare West Indies double

Justin Greaves and Hayley Matthews have won the ICC Player of the Month awards for July. The West Indies duo achieved a rare double, becoming the first players from their country to win both awards in the same month.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 06:27 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 06:27 PM IST
ICC player of the month July: Justin Greaves, Hayley Matthews win awards in rare West Indies double
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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