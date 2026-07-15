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2027 ODI World Cup: India-Pakistan rivalry could get three blockbuster clashes under ICC's new format

The ICC's revamped format for the 2027 ODI World Cup has opened the possibility of India and Pakistan facing each other up to three times in a single tournament. The new structure introduces the Super Series and Super Seven stages, increasing the chances of multiple high-profile clashes if both teams progress.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 11:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 11:41 PM IST
2027 ODI World Cup: India-Pakistan rivalry could get three blockbuster clashes under ICC's new format
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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