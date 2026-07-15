The International Cricket Council's (ICC) revamped format for the 2027 ODI World Cup has created the possibility of cricket's biggest rivalry, India vs Pakistan taking place as many as three times in a single edition of the tournament.
The ICC on Wednesday announced significant changed to the format of the 14-team World Cup, introducing a Super Series and a Super Seven stage before the knockout rounds. While the tournament fixtures and group allocations are yet to be announced, the new structure increases the chances of multiple meetings between India and Pakistan if both teams progress deep into the competition.
The 2027 ODI World Cup, scheduled to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, will feature 14 teams. Under the revised format, the teams ranked 12th, 13th and 14th will first compete in a Super Series, with only one side progressing to the main competition.
The remaining 12 teams will then be divided into two groups of six. The top three teams from each group, along with the best fourth-placed team across both groups, will qualify for the Super Seven stage.
The Super Seven will be played in a round-robin format, with every team facing each of the other six teams once. The top four teams from this stage will qualify for the semifinals.
If India and Pakistan are placed in the same group during the 12-team stage-a scenario that has frequently occurred in recent ICC tournaments-they would meet once in the group phase.
Should both teams qualify for the Super Seven, they would face each other again because every team plays the others in the round-robin stage.
A third meeting could then occur if both sides advance to the semifinals or final, depending on the standings and knockout results.
Although the possibility exists under the new format, it is not guaranteed, as it depends on the group draw and both teams progressing through the tournament.
India and Pakistan have shared one of cricket's fiercest rivalries, but they have never faced each other more than once in a single ODI World Cup edition.
The two sides have met eight times in ODI World Cup history, with India winning every encounter.
The revised tournament format now presents the possibility of multiple meetings in one World Cup for the first time, offering fans and broadcasters the prospect of more high-profile contests.
India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2012 because of geopolitical tensions. As a result, ICC and Asian Cricket Council tournaments remain the primary occasions on which the two teams meet.
If both nations progress as expected in the 2027 ODI World Cup, the revamped format could produce one of the most anticipated storylines of the tournament, with up to three India-Pakistan clashes possible across the competition.
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