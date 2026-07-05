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ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Ellyse Perry, Smriti Mandhana among player of the tournament nominees

Australia's Ellyse Perry, England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge, India's Smriti Mandhana and South Africa's Marizanne Kapp have been shortlisted for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the Tournament award after impressive campaigns. The winner will be announced after Sunday's final between Australia and England at Lord's.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 01:36 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 01:36 PM IST
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Ellyse Perry, Smriti Mandhana among player of the tournament nominees
Image Credit: IANS

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