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'If someone told me 6 months ago...': Yastika Bhatia opens up on historic Lord's Test century after injury setback

Yastika Bhatia opened up on her emotional journey after becoming the first woman to score a Test century at Lord's. The India batter recalled her injury struggles and said the historic achievement "feels like a dream."

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 12:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 01:00 PM IST
'If someone told me 6 months ago...': Yastika Bhatia opens up on historic Lord's Test century after injury setback
Image Credit: IANS

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