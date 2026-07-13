“It was very tough. That one year, I mean, before a major tournament, a home World Cup, everyone dreams of playing in that. And before that, I got injured. And after that, I missed the WPL as well. It was quite tough, that phase. But I had a lot of people backing me. There was backing from the team, and my family's support was immense at that time. So I'm very grateful for that, that they helped me come out of that situation. If someone had asked me six months ago if my name would be on the honours board, if someone said that, I wouldn't have believed it myself! I would've said, "What are you talking about?" It feels like a dream,” Yastika said in a BCCI video.