हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manu Bhaker

'If you save culprits, it will further damage reputation of Air India': Manu Bhaker

Meanwhile, Air India rebutted the Manu Bhaker's claims and in a tweet stated that the involved officials had only sought "valid documents as per rules of weapon carriage on-board". The airline also denied the pistol shooter's allegations of demanding a bribe.

&#039;If you save culprits, it will further damage reputation of Air India&#039;: Manu Bhaker
India pistol shooter Manu Bhaker (Twitter/realmanubhaker)

Ace shooter Manu Bhaker hit back at Air India after the national carrier denied the allegations labelled against them by the pistol shooter. The 19-year-old Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics gold medallist pistol shooter on Friday slammed the airlines alleging that she was "harassed" and "insulted" before being allowed to board the flight to Bhopal. 

Bhaker in a series of tweets had also alleged that the involved officials demanded for a bribe of Rs 10,200, despite providing all the valid documents and proofs. 

Meanwhile, the national carrier rebutted the shooter’s claims and in a tweet stated that the involved officials had only sought "valid documents as per rules of weapon carriage on-board".

The airline also denied Bhaker's allegations of the officials demanding any sort of bribe. "Dear Ms Bhaker Our Delhi Airport team has confirmed that the official at our counter had only sought for valid documents as per rules for carriage of your weapon on board," the airline tweeted.  

Manu, however, remained firm on her stance and slammed the airline carrier for shielding the official involved and stated that this move will "further damage reputation of Air India", further claiming that the officials involved also snatched her phone and deliberately deleted the picture that her mother captured while she was being harassed. 

Manu, who was honoured with the Arjuna Award last year, is one of the India's brightest medal hopes at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Manu BhakerAir India
Next
Story

Centre, Delhi HC in legal battle over relaxation clause in Sports Code

Must Watch

PT17M8S

Badi Bahas: China's state media releases video of Galwan Valley clash