'If you save culprits, it will further damage reputation of Air India': Manu Bhaker

Ace shooter Manu Bhaker hit back at Air India after the national carrier denied the allegations labelled against them by the pistol shooter. The 19-year-old Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics gold medallist pistol shooter on Friday slammed the airlines alleging that she was "harassed" and "insulted" before being allowed to board the flight to Bhopal.

Bhaker in a series of tweets had also alleged that the involved officials demanded for a bribe of Rs 10,200, despite providing all the valid documents and proofs.

For my training i need to carry weapons and ammunition, Request @airindiain Officials to give little respect or at least don’t Insult players every time &please don’t ask money. I Have @DGCAIndia permit @HardeepSPuri @VasundharaBJP pic.twitter.com/hYO8nVcW0z — Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) February 19, 2021

Not allowing me to board flight AI 437 at IGI Delhi and asking now 10200rs Despite all valid Documentation and DGCA permit . Top of that Manoj Gupta Air india incharge doesn’t recognise DGCA @narendramodi @HardeepSPuri @AmitShah @VasundharaBJP shall I pay this Bribes or!!!! pic.twitter.com/1lnkoUxNiP — Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) February 19, 2021

Think this type behaviour is not acceptable .Manoj Gupta is not even human. He is treating me like I am a criminal. Also his security incharge Such people need basic training of behaviour hopefully Aviation ministry will find out &will send him to right place @HardeepSPuri pic.twitter.com/UlzLy3v974 — Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) February 19, 2021

Meanwhile, the national carrier rebutted the shooter’s claims and in a tweet stated that the involved officials had only sought "valid documents as per rules of weapon carriage on-board".

The airline also denied Bhaker's allegations of the officials demanding any sort of bribe. "Dear Ms Bhaker Our Delhi Airport team has confirmed that the official at our counter had only sought for valid documents as per rules for carriage of your weapon on board," the airline tweeted.

Our Delhi Airport team has confirmed that the official at our counter had only sought for valid documents as per rules for carriage of your weapon on board. (1/3) https://t.co/HCV87u6eha — Air India (@airindiain) February 19, 2021

(3/3) Immediately after the official valid documents were shown by you at the boarding point, u were allowed to board.

It may please be noted that Air India has always encouraged and respected Sportspersons and have many an eminent sports legends working with us. — Air India (@airindiain) February 19, 2021

Manu, however, remained firm on her stance and slammed the airline carrier for shielding the official involved and stated that this move will "further damage reputation of Air India", further claiming that the officials involved also snatched her phone and deliberately deleted the picture that her mother captured while she was being harassed.

If you will try to save culprits Manoj Gupta and that security person who’s pic I shared. You will further damage reputation of Air India . They even snatched my mobile and deliberately deleted pic which my mother snap during harassment — Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) February 19, 2021

Manu, who was honoured with the Arjuna Award last year, is one of the India's brightest medal hopes at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.