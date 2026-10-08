/IFA Shield Final 2026: Mohun Bagan clinch 22nd title with 1-0 win over East Bengal

Mohun Bagan Super Giant claimed their 22nd IFA Shield title on Thursday evening, overcoming fiercest rivals East Bengal FC 1-0 in a high-voltage Kolkata Derby at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium).
A clinical first-half strike from Bosnian midfielder Samir Zeljkovic proved to be the decisive blow in another fiercely contested chapter of Indian football’s oldest rivalry.
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Both sides entered the final matching each other tackle for tackle in a frenetic opening half. The breakthrough arrived right on the stroke of half-time:
The Setup: Sahal Abdul Samad picked up possession in the attacking third and carved open the Red & Gold backline with a pinpoint, lofted delivery into the box.
The Finish: Samir Zeljkovic showed supreme composure under pressure, cushioning the ball on his chest before slotting a low drive past an advancing Phurba Lachenpa.
Trailing by a goal, East Bengal threw everything forward in the second half, hunting for an equalizer with wave after wave of attacks.
Defensive Resilience: Mohun Bagan’s backline absorbed heavy pressure, closing down spaces and thwarting East Bengal's dangerous transitional play.
Stoppage-Time Drama: With seven minutes of extra time signaled, East Bengal earned a free kick in a dangerous zone outside the penalty area.
Mohammed Rashid stepped up to take the strike, but his venomous drive was blocked point-blank by Zeljkovic, who put his body on the line to preserve the advantage.
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The full-time whistle sparked jubilant celebrations among the green-and-maroon faithful in the stands.
With this victory, Mohun Bagan secured their record-extending 22nd IFA Shield crown, adding yet another landmark piece of silverware to their storied trophy cabinet and retaining ultimate derby bragging rights.
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