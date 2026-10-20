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Iga Swiatek withdraws from Ningbo Open with injury, WTA finals hopes suffer blow

Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the Ningbo Open due to a persistent left thigh injury, ending her chances of directly qualifying for the WTA Finals. The 2023 WTA Finals champion can now only enter the year-end tournament as an alternate.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 01:43 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 01:43 PM IST
Iga Swiatek withdraws from Ningbo Open with injury, WTA finals hopes suffer blow
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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