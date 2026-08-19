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IGPL Season 2: Tour takes golf to new venues across India in action-packed second half

The second half of the AM Green IGPL 2026 Season 2 is all set to tee off in six weeks after a hugely successful first half during which the Tour had six events, five of which were in Africa and one in India.

Published: Aug 19, 2026, 07:22 AM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 07:22 AM IST
IGPL Season 2: Tour takes golf to new venues across India in action-packed second half
Image Credit: Credits - ANI

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