/IGPL Season 2: Tour takes golf to new venues across India in action-packed second half

The addition of a few names like the very successful Arjun Prasad and the promising Ravi Kumar will further strengthen the fields which already includes the likes of Gaganjeet Bhullar, Karandeep Kochhar, Pukhraj Singh Gill, Aman Raj and icons like Jeev Milkha Singh, Shiv Kapur, SSP Chawrasia and Gaurav Ghei among others

“The partnership between Asian Tour and IGPL has become very strong. We had a very successful first half with an Asian Tour event and an Asian Development Tour event in Morocco and a few in Africa in Mauritius, South Africa and Congo. We are very keen to give our players exposure to some very good international courses. It was not just the boys, but our ladies, who play on the Ladies European Tour, who got a taste of places like Mauritius and South Africa, which also host LET events,” added Mundy

The IGPL is one of most unique Tours in the world of golf, where men and women and amateurs play together with men and women professionals vying for prize money from the same pool. The introduction of 10 franchises has brought in an exciting element of Team Championships, which will add to the thrill on the Tour