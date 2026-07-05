Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he is in formal negotiations with the German Football Federation (DFB) to become the next head coach of the German national team.
Speaking from New York in his role as a World Cup analyst for Magenta TV, the former Liverpool manager declared that he is "more than recharged" and ready to return to the dugout, two years after stepping away from club football citing a total lack of energy.
The announcement comes just days after Julian Nagelsmann’s resignation following Germany’s disappointing exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Nagelsmann's Exit And DFB’s Move
Nagelsmann stepped down by mutual agreement after Germany suffered a stunning Round-of-32 exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, losing 4-3 on penalties to Paraguay after a - stalemate over 120 minutes.
The defeat marked the third consecutive World Cup failure for the four-time champions Germany, following group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022, prompting widespread calls for change.
The German Football Association (DFB) quickly confirmed it would seek talks with Klopp, who had already signaled his "fundamental willingness" to take the role despite his current contract with Red Bull. The federation described the position as one requiring major structural reforms.
Klopp’s Response: Recharged and Ready
Speaking publicly for the first time about the opportunity, the 59-year-old Klopp expressed clear enthusiasm:
"Julian has stepped down and the (federation) is working on the succession and has approached me in the course of those considerations," said Klopp, speaking from New York on German broadcaster Magenta TV in his role as a World Cup commentator.
Notably, Klopp hasn’t coached since he left Liverpool in 2024, saying at the time he was "running out of energy" after eight years with the club where he won the Premier League and Champions League.
"About two years ago I stopped at Liverpool and said that I lacked the energy for another job or for another year with Liverpool. Since then I’m more than recharged, I’m ready," he said.
The Red Bull Hurdle
While Klopp has indicated his willingness to take the job, a major detail remains: his current contract. In January 2025, Klopp assumed the role of Head of Global Soccer for the Red Bull network.
The Stance: Klopp values his relationship with Red Bull and CEO Oliver Mintzlaff but hopes an amicable agreement can be reached.
The Clause: Reports suggest Klopp's contract includes a specific break clause allowing him to depart if the Germany national team job becomes available.
Klopp's View: "The timing, even now, is not perfect because I am currently under contract with Red Bull... I assume [Mintzlaff] won't stand in my way. Red Bull needs to come out of this clean."
A Fundamental Turning Point
Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp defended Julian Nagelsmann, emphasizing that Germany's systemic footballing woes run deeper than whoever is standing on the touchline. The national team has notably failed to win a single tournament knockout game since lifting the World Cup trophy in 2014.
"German soccer is obviously at a turning point now," Klopp observed. "Now we need to change things fundamentally. Whether that's me in the end or whoever it may be, that doesn't change the fact that changes are necessary."
If negotiations progress smoothly, Klopp’s sensational return to management could see him take the reins just in time for Germany's high-profile Nations League clash against rivals the Netherlands on September 24.
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