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IND vs AFG 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Date, time, venue and Where to watch - All you need to know

India lead Afghanistan 1-0 and will look to seal the T20I series in the second match in New Delhi. Afghanistan must bounce back after a seven-wicket defeat, with the match scheduled for September 15 at 7:30 PM IST.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 08:07 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 08:14 PM IST
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Date, time, venue and Where to watch - All you need to know
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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