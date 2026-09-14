/IND vs AFG 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Date, time, venue and Where to watch - All you need to know

India will look to seal the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan when the two sides meet in the second match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, September 15.
The Men in Blue currently lead the series 1-0 after a dominant seven-wicket victory in the opening T20I. The Men in Blue Afghanistan, meanwhile, will need a much-improved performance to keep the series alive.
The second T20I between India and Afghanistan will be played on Tuesday, September 15, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Match: India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I
Date: Tuesday, September 15
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
India made a strong start to the three-match series with a seven-wicket win in the opening game. After being put under pressure early, Afghanistan recovered from 43/5 in the Powerplay as Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi added 83 runs. Omarzai remained unbeaten on 64 off 44 balls to help Afghanistan post 156/8.
India's bowling attack was led by Arshdeep Singh, who returned figures of 3/9. Jasprit Bumrah also made an impact on his return, while Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy picked up wickets.
India's chase was dominated by Abhishek Sharma. The opener smashed 82 off just 32 balls, including seven fours and seven sixes, while Ishan Kishan added 42. India reached 157/3 in only 13.4 overs to take a 1-0 lead.
India could face some selection questions ahead of the second T20I despite their comfortable victory. Abhishek Sharma's explosive 82 has strengthened his case at the top of the order, while Ishan Kishan also made an impact with a 42-run knock. Sanju Samson, however, managed only 10 runs in the opening match.
Teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could also come into consideration after missing the first game. India will also be without Harshit Rana, who has been ruled out after suffering a rectus femoris strain. Yash Thakur has joined the squad as his replacement.
Afghanistan's biggest concern will be their top order after they lost five wickets for just 43 runs in the first T20I. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed for a duck in the opening over, leaving the middle order with plenty of work to do. Afghanistan will be hoping captain Ibrahim Zadran and the other top-order batters can provide a better platform in the second game.
The visitors still have several match-winners in their squad, including Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai. A win in New Delhi would take Afghanistan level at 1-1 and force the series into a decider.
The India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 5 channels in SD and HD. The match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website.
India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma (vc), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Noor Rahman (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq.
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