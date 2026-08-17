/IND vs SL 1st Test: Niroshan Dickwella, Sonal Dinusha hit fifties as Sri Lanka fight back in Galle

By the time tea break arrived at the Galle International Stadium on Monday, Dickwella (71 not out off 102 balls) and Dinusha (62 not out off 102 balls) had seen out 29 overs in the session without losing a single wicket, as Sri Lanka reached 214/5 in 57 overs and trail India's first-innings total of 462 by 248 runs. In the evening session, Sri Lanka will also need 48 more runs to avoid follow-on.