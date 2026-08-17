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IND vs SL 1st Test: Niroshan Dickwella, Sonal Dinusha hit fifties as Sri Lanka fight back in Galle

Niroshan Dickwella and Sonal Dinusha hit unbeaten half-centuries to rescue Sri Lanka from 99/5 against India in the first Test. Their 124-run sixth-wicket stand took Sri Lanka to 214/5 at tea, leaving them 248 runs behind India’s 462.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 03:32 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 03:42 PM IST
IND vs SL 1st Test: Niroshan Dickwella, Sonal Dinusha hit fifties as Sri Lanka fight back in Galle
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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