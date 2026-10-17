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IND vs WI, 5th T20I: West Indies opt to bowl; Bhuvneshwar returns in 9-over game

West Indies won the toss and elected to field against India in the fifth T20I in Bengaluru, with rain reducing the series decider to nine overs per side. Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to India's playing XI for the first time since late 2022, while Shivam Dube was also included.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 09:19 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 09:20 PM IST
IND vs WI, 5th T20I: West Indies opt to bowl; Bhuvneshwar returns in 9-over game
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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IND vs WI, 5th T20I: West Indies opt to bowl; Bhuvneshwar returns in 9-over game
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