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Independence Day 2026 Exclusive: 'India means everything to me,' Taneesha Kotecha after Commonwealth Table Tennis triumph

Taneesha Kotecha won gold in Mixed Doubles and bronze in Women’s Doubles at the 2026 Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships. Ahead of Independence Day, she spoke about her pride in representing India and what wearing the Indian jersey means to her.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 03:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 03:13 PM IST
Independence Day 2026 Exclusive: 'India means everything to me,' Taneesha Kotecha after Commonwealth Table Tennis triumph
Image Credit: Instagram/ @taneeshakotecha

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Independence Day 2026 Exclusive: 'India means everything to me,' Taneesha Kotecha after Commonwealth Table Tennis triumph
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