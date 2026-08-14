/Independence Day 2026 Exclusive: 'India means everything to me,' Taneesha Kotecha after Commonwealth Table Tennis triumph

For the table tennis player, patriotism is about contribution and giving one's best rather than simply expressing one's feelings for the country. "For me, patriotism is not just about saying that you love your country; it is about giving your best in whatever you do and contributing to the country in your own way. For me, that contribution is through table tennis, and every time I stand on an international podium with the Indian flag, it is one of the proudest moments of my life."