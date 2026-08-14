/Independence Day 2026 Exclusive: 'India means everything to me,' Taneesha Kotecha after Commonwealth Table Tennis triumph

Young Indian table tennis player Taneesha Kotecha recently represented India at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026, winning gold in Mixed Doubles and bronze in Women’s Doubles. Ahead of Independence Day, Kotecha spoke exclusively to Zee News Digital about what wearing the Indian jersey means to her and the pride she feels while standing on an international podium with the Indian flag.
For the young paddler, representing India is not simply about competing as an individual athlete. It carries a deeper sense of responsibility, pride and emotion. Speaking about what patriotism means to her personally, Kotecha said her desire to make India proud has been part of her life since childhood.
"For me, patriotism has been a part of my life since I was a child. I always wanted to do something for my country and make India proud in some way. I believe God showed me the right direction and made me realise that perhaps the best way for me to make India proud was through table tennis, because this is what I was meant to do."
Kotecha said the Indian jersey carries a significance that goes beyond her individual performance. "India means everything to me. So whenever I step onto the court wearing the Indian jersey, it is not just about me as an individual athlete. I feel that I am representing the hopes and pride of an entire country. There is a huge sense of responsibility, but at the same time, there is also immense pride and emotion."
Independence Day holds added significance for Kotecha, who feels grateful for the opportunity to represent India and win medals for the country. "With Independence Day around the corner, I feel even more grateful for the opportunity to represent India and win medals for the country," she said.
For the table tennis player, patriotism is about contribution and giving one's best rather than simply expressing one's feelings for the country. "For me, patriotism is not just about saying that you love your country; it is about giving your best in whatever you do and contributing to the country in your own way. For me, that contribution is through table tennis, and every time I stand on an international podium with the Indian flag, it is one of the proudest moments of my life."
Kotecha's words come after a memorable Commonwealth campaign, where she won two medals for India. "Winning two medals at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships is a very special feeling for me. To win a Gold in Mixed Doubles and a Bronze in Women’s Doubles while representing India on such a prestigious stage and winning medals for the country is something I’m extremely proud of."
She said standing on the podium in the Indian jersey made the achievement even more meaningful. "Every medal has a lot of hard work, sacrifices, challenges and people behind it. There have been many difficult days in my journey, so being able to stand on the podium wearing the Indian jersey makes the achievement even more meaningful. It is also a reminder that all the effort we put in when nobody is watching eventually becomes worthwhile."
However, Kotecha sees the medals as motivation for what lies ahead. "At the same time, I see these medals not as an end result, but as motivation to keep improving and aim for bigger achievements for India in the future. I’m grateful to my family, coaches, support system and everyone who has believed in me throughout this journey."
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