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Independence Day 2026: From Neeraj Chopra to Manu Bhaker the champions who changed India’s sporting dreams

From Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker to Mirabai Chanu D Gukesh and Harmanpreet Singh these athletes have inspired a generation of Indians to dream bigger. On Independence Day 2026 we look at the sporting icons whose achievements have changed the way India sees its sporting future.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 04:44 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
Independence Day 2026: From Neeraj Chopra to Manu Bhaker the champions who changed India’s sporting dreams
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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