/Independence Day 2026: From Neeraj Chopra to Manu Bhaker the champions who changed India’s sporting dreams

Sport has always been about medals, records and victories. But sometimes, an athlete's biggest achievement cannot be measured on a scoreboard. It is the moment a child picks up a javelin after watching an Olympic champion. It is the young girl who decides to take up shooting after seeing an Indian woman win an Olympic medal. It is the teenager who begins studying chess seriously after watching an 18-year-old become the youngest world champion.
On the occasion of the country's 80th Independence Day, here are five Indian sportspersons whose achievements have gone beyond medals and trophies, athletes who have helped an entire generation dream bigger.
Before Neeraj Chopra's rise, athletics rarely occupied the same space in India's sporting conversation as cricket or badminton. That changed after Chopra became India's first Olympic champion in athletics at the Tokyo 2020 Games.
His journey did not stop there. He followed his Olympic gold with a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, becoming the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win two Olympic medals.
In 2026, Chopra continued to add to his legacy. At the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, he won silver in the men's javelin throw with an effort of 85.83 metres, while Yashvir Singh claimed bronze with 85.41m, giving India a historic double podium in the event.
But Chopra's influence extends beyond his own medal cabinet. His success has helped put javelin and athletics firmly into the ambitions of young Indians. The emergence of 19-year-old Ashish Yadav, who recently won silver at the World U20 Championships, has offered another indication of the pathway Chopra helped create. Yadav himself has spoken about Chopra's influence and has set his sights on crossing 80 metres.
Manu Bhaker's story is one of resilience as much as sporting success. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Bhaker became the first Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal, securing bronze in the women's 10m air pistol. She then added another bronze in the mixed 10m air pistol team event with Sarabjot Singh, becoming the first Indian athlete since independence to win two medals at a single Olympics.
Her rise has also helped place women's shooting further into the mainstream. In 2025, Bhaker was awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, India's highest sporting honour, for her performances in shooting. And her journey continues. At the 2026 ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou, Bhaker won bronze in the women's 25m pistol event, while compatriot Esha Singh took gold. The result provided another reminder that India's shooting programme is no longer built around one or two names.
Bhaker's impact is perhaps most significant among young Indian girls who now see an Olympic shooting podium as a destination rather than a distant possibility.
Mirabai Chanu has spent years showing that strength is not only about how much weight an athlete can lift.
Her career has been defined by setbacks, comebacks and consistency.
At the Tokyo Olympics, Chanu won silver in the women's 49kg category, giving India its first medal of those Games. She then continued to dominate at the Commonwealth Games.
In Glasgow in 2026, Chanu won her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal, following victories in 2018 and 2022. She also set Games records with a total lift of 190kg, including 85kg in the snatch and 105kg in the clean and jerk.
Her latest triumph was more than another gold medal.
It came after years of dealing with injuries and the immense demands of elite sport. Her story has made her one of India's most recognisable sporting symbols of perseverance, particularly for young women looking to enter sports traditionally perceived as physically demanding or inaccessible.
Chanu has shown that resilience can become a competitive advantage.
Indian chess had produced legends before D Gukesh. But Gukesh took the country's chess dream into entirely new territory. In December 2024, at just 18 years old, Gukesh defeated Ding Liren to become the youngest world champion in the history of classical chess.
The achievement transformed him from a teenage grandmaster into a global sporting icon. In 2025, Gukesh was also awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and became the youngest recipient of the honour.
His journey is still unfolding. Gukesh will defend his world title later in 2026 against Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov in Geneva. The match, scheduled from November 25 to December 15, will feature two 20-year-olds and is set to become the youngest World Championship match in history.
Harmanpreet Singh represents a different kind of sporting dream, one rooted in India's history. As captain of the Indian men's hockey team, Harmanpreet has already been part of India's Olympic medal-winning campaigns at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. Hockey India's official profile lists him as a two-time Olympic bronze medallist.
But in 2026, the challenge is bigger. India have not won the men's Hockey World Cup since 1975. Harmanpreet's team entered the 2026 World Cup campaign determined to end that 51-year wait. The captain has described the challenge as a responsibility rather than simply pressure.
The World Cup campaign began on India's 80th Independence Day, giving the team's pursuit of another historic hockey triumph an added layer of significance.
Harmanpreet's generation has already helped restore some of India's belief in hockey. The next dream is to take the sport all the way back to the top of the world.
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