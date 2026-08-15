During his nationwide address on Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined an ambitious roadmap for the country's athletic future, declaring that the nation must target participation across all events at the 2036 Olympic Games. To achieve this goal, he revealed plans for a comprehensive nationwide sports talent identification program designed to discover youth with athletic potential and supply them with elite coaching, advanced infrastructure, and robust institutional backing.
Nation's Sporting Footprint
The Prime Minister emphasized that expanding the nation's sporting footprint requires preparing competitors to enter events where India has historically lacked representation. Highlighting the vast scale of the Olympic schedule, he pointed out the substantial gaps in the country's current participation metrics.
“There are around 40 sports at the Olympics, with around 325 to 350 events. You will be saddened to know, my fellow countrymen, my young people, I challenge you, I appeal to you, I seek your help: India does not participate in even two-thirds of these sports. We are not present; we do not qualify,” PM Modi stated.
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...We have resolved our aspiration to host the 2036 Olympic Games in India. However, looking ahead to 2036, in all those sporting disciplines where India does not compete today, where India fails to qualify, and the events that have… pic.twitter.com/aGR2pxE8Mr— IANS (@ians_india) August 15, 2026
Expanding on the strategy to bridge this gap, Modi noted that multiple unrepresented disciplines present a vast opportunity to scale up international competitiveness.
“We have decided that the 2036 Olympics should be held in India. But in 2036, in the disciplines in which India does not play today, in the disciplines in which India does not qualify, in the events that India has left aside, three-fourths of them are waiting for us. India will focus on them, and for this, we are also running a talent identification campaign,” he added.
Grassroot Scouting initivate launched
To feed this long-term pipeline, the Prime Minister announced that grassroot scouting initiatives will be rolled out extensively across regions.
“If we need athletes for 2036, then today, a talent hunt campaign will be conducted from village to village, city to city, school to school, to identify sporting talent. We have to focus on the children between the ages of five and fifteen, on our daughters. Their abilities will be assessed, and they will then receive specialised training to develop them into good athletes who can represent the country,” Modi emphasized.
Reiterating the government's commitment to securing the global marquee event, Modi stated his formal objective regarding hosting rights.
“We have resolved our aspiration to host the 2036 Olympic Games in India,” Modi said, highlighting that bringing the Games home must coincide with establishing a comprehensive domestic athletic framework.
Ahmedabad Set to Host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030
This strategic push toward 2036 coincides with major upcoming multi-sport events hosted on home soil, most notably the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Following the official handover during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Glasgow Games, Ahmedabad in Gujarat has been chosen to stage the centenary edition of the competition.
Ahmedabad will step into history as only the second Indian city to host the Commonwealth Games, succeeding New Delhi, which successfully organized the 2010 edition. The events will primarily utilize the massive Narendra Modi Stadium complex, incorporating mainstream sports alongside traditional disciplines to bolster the host nation's medal potential. Officials anticipate that organizing the 2030 Games will accelerate infrastructure development, refine athlete pipelines, and serve as a vital stepping stone toward the 2036 Olympic ambitions.
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