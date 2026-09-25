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India A beat Australia A by 162 runs in first four-day match as Shams Mulani takes seven wickets

India A defeated Australia A by 162 runs in the first four-day match after bowling out the visitors for 200. Shams Mulani starred with seven wickets in the match, while Kumar Kushagra was named Player of the Match.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 03:06 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
India A beat Australia A by 162 runs in first four-day match as Shams Mulani takes seven wickets
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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India A beat Australia A by 162 runs in first four-day match as Shams Mulani takes seven wickets
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