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India among seven bidders as IOC outlines roadmap to select 2036 Olympic host

The IOC on Tuesday published a handbook detailing the selection process for the 2036 Olympic Games, with the Executive Board set to shortlist interested parties for the next stage of the process by March 2027.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 08:23 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 08:23 PM IST
India among seven bidders as IOC outlines roadmap to select 2036 Olympic host
Image Credit: International Olympic Committee

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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India among seven bidders as IOC outlines roadmap to select 2036 Olympic host
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