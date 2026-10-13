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India announce men's hockey squad for Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026; Krishan Bahadur Pathak makes comeback

Goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak has made a comeback in the Harmanpreet Singh-led India squad for the Asian Champions Trophy, set to be played in Jalandhar and Mohali from October 27 to November 5.
 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 04:44 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
India announce men's hockey squad for Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026; Krishan Bahadur Pathak makes comeback
Image Credit: Hockey India

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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India announce men's hockey squad for Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026; Krishan Bahadur Pathak makes comeback
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