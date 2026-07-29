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India announce men's hockey team for Asian Games 2026; Harmanpreet Singh to lead, check full squad

Captained by Harmanpreet Singh, Indian men's hockey team will begin the title defence at the upcoming Asian Games against Indonesia in Pool A on September 20 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 04:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 04:39 PM IST
India announce men's hockey team for Asian Games 2026; Harmanpreet Singh to lead, check full squad
Image Credit: Hockey India

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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