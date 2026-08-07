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India announce squad for AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026, Anmol Ekka named captain

Hockey India has announced its 18-member junior men's squad for the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026, with defender Anmol Ekka appointed as captain. The team, coached by Frederic Soyez, will head to China after training in Bengaluru and gaining valuable match experience during an exposure tour of Belgium.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 01:27 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 01:27 PM IST
India announce squad for AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026, Anmol Ekka named captain
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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