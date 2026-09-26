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India beat Iran 40-34 in thrilling final to win 9th men’s Kabaddi gold at Asian Games 2026

India defeated Iran 40-34 in a thrilling men’s Kabaddi final to successfully defend their Asian Games title in Aichi-Nagoya. The victory secured India’s ninth Asian Games gold medal in Kabaddi and capped an unbeaten campaign.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 05:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 05:30 PM IST
India beat Iran 40-34 in thrilling final to win 9th men’s Kabaddi gold at Asian Games 2026
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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