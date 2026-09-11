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India beat Malaysia 3-1 to reach fourth consecutive Junior Asia Cup final, face South Korea

India defeated Malaysia 3-1 to seal their place in the fourth consecutive Junior Asia Cup final. Captain Anmol Ekka scored twice, while Vivek Lakra’s crucial saves helped India set up a title clash against South Korea.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 09:12 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 09:12 PM IST
India beat Malaysia 3-1 to reach fourth consecutive Junior Asia Cup final, face South Korea
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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India beat Malaysia 3-1 to reach fourth consecutive Junior Asia Cup final, face South Korea
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