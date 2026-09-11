/India beat Malaysia 3-1 to reach fourth consecutive Junior Asia Cup final, face South Korea

India booked their place in the Junior Asia Cup final with a convincing 3-1 victory over Malaysia in the semi-final. Captain Anmol Ekka led from the front, scoring twice from penalty corners as India continued their impressive run in the tournament.
V was another key figure in India's win, producing a player of the match performance. The goalkeeper also made a crucial save from a penalty stroke as Malaysia attempted to fight their way back into the contest.
India will now face South Korea in the final as they look to add another Junior Asia Cup title to their record. India have won the tournament five times and will be aiming for a sixth title.
India started aggressively and created opportunities in the opening minutes. Ajeet Yadav came close twice inside the first two minutes after making intelligent runs onto long balls from India's deep defence. The Indian side soon earned three penalty corners, but Malaysia goalkeeper Amsyar Mohamad Adib made important saves to keep his team in the contest.
Malaysia found it difficult to retain possession during the early stages and spent much of the opening quarter defending. Their first meaningful attacking move came in the 11th minute, but India's defence dealt with the threat. Neither side could break the deadlock before the end of the first quarter.
India finally opened the scoring in the 16th minute after earning their fourth penalty corner of the match. Captain Anmol Ekka, positioned at the first battery, produced a powerful low flick that beat Amsyar to his right and found the backboard.
Malaysia responded quickly and forced Lakra into a good save in the 17th minute before earning their first penalty corner. India's first rusher, however, made an important block to deny the opportunity.
India continued to create chances and nearly doubled their advantage before half-time, but a shot from a tight angle went across the face of goal. India entered the break with a 1-0 lead.
Malaysia increased the pressure after the restart and Lakra became increasingly important for India. In the 34th minute, the Indian goalkeeper produced a superb double save before making another stop moments later.
India were reduced to 10 players after Manmeet Singh Rai received a yellow card in the 36th minute. Malaysia earned another penalty corner in the 39th minute, but could not execute the variation successfully.
Prabhdeep Singh was later shown a yellow card in the 41st minute, again leaving India with 10 players. Malaysia continued to search for an equaliser but India's defence remained organised.
India finally created some breathing room in the fourth quarter. After a Malaysian defensive touch denied them in the 51st minute, India quickly launched another attack and Sukhvinder finished the move to make it 2-0.
Lakra then produced another crucial save in the 53rd minute when Malaysia were awarded a penalty stroke. The Indian goalkeeper dived to his left and used his glove to keep the effort out. India immediately turned defence into attack and earned a penalty corner in the 54th minute. Malaysia challenged the decision through a video referral but lost the referral.
Anmol stepped up once again and fired his flick past the goalkeeper to restore India's three-goal advantage. Malaysia continued to earn penalty corners in the closing stages, but Lakra and the Indian defence held firm. Lakra made another diving save in the 58th minute to deny a well-struck flick.
Malaysia eventually found a consolation goal through M Rahuul from their eighth penalty corner with just 24 seconds remaining. India, however, held on to complete a 3-1 victory and secure their fourth consecutive Junior Asia Cup final appearance.
Malaysia will now face Pakistan in the bronze medal match on Sunday, September 13. Pakistan's hopes of reaching the final were ended by South Korea, who registered a 4-1 victory in their semi-final. Pakistan won the inaugural Junior Asia Cup in 1988 and have lifted the title three times. Their most recent triumph came in 1996.
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