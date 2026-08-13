Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /India creates history, wins Commonwealth Fencing Championship title for 1st time

India creates history, wins Commonwealth Fencing Championship title for 1st time

The Indian squad dominated the four-day competition in Lagos, Nigeria, finishing at the top of the standings with an unprecedented haul of 35 medals - 13 Gold, 8 Silver, and 14 Bronze across both the U23 and Senior categories.  

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 08:42 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 08:42 PM IST
India creates history, wins Commonwealth Fencing Championship title for 1st time
Image Credit: Fencing Association of India

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India creates history, wins Commonwealth Fencing Championship title for 1st time
2
3
4
5