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India crush Japan 2-0 to seal men’s hockey semifinal spot at Asian Games 2026

Defending Champions India men punched their ticket to the semifinals with a hard-fought 2-0 win over the hosts to register their fourth consecutive victory in Pool A in the Asian Games 2026 on a rainy Saturday in Kakamigahara, Japan. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 06:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 06:25 PM IST
India crush Japan 2-0 to seal men’s hockey semifinal spot at Asian Games 2026
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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India crush Japan 2-0 to seal men’s hockey semifinal spot at Asian Games 2026
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