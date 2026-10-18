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'India is immensely proud of our para-athletes': PM Modi wishes Indian contingent for Para Asian Games 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished India’s contingent ahead of the Para Asian Games 2026, praising the athletes for their grit, dedication and determination. India has sent 168 athletes across 11 disciplines, with para athletics coach Satyanarayana targeting around 100 medals at the Games.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 07:05 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 07:05 PM IST
'India is immensely proud of our para-athletes': PM Modi wishes Indian contingent for Para Asian Games 2026
Image Credit: X/ @narendramodi

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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