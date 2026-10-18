/'India is immensely proud of our para-athletes': PM Modi wishes Indian contingent for Para Asian Games 2026

"We are targeting around 100 medals for India, and we believe our athletes have the ability and determination to achieve this. Para athletics will be a crucial part of our medal campaign. We are expecting to win six medals in athletics tomorrow, including two to three gold medals. Nishad Kumar is also looking in good shape, and we are expecting him to deliver his personal best and potentially break the Games record. These are important opportunities for us to make a strong start to our campaign.