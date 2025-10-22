India Kabaddi Stars Crush Pakistan 81–26 Amid No-Handshake Controversy at 3rd Asian Youth Games

India’s young Kabaddi team continued their dominant run at the 3rd Asian Youth Games, registering a comprehensive 81–26 victory over Pakistan. While the on-court performance was flawless, it was Indian captain Ishant Rathee’s refusal to shake hands with his Pakistani counterpart that stole headlines, adding another chapter to the ongoing India–Pakistan sports tensions.

Indian Kabaddi: Perfect Start to the Asian Youth Games

The 2025 edition of the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain has witnessed India asserting themselves as the team to beat. Following an 83–19 demolition of Bangladesh and an 89–16 thrashing of Sri Lanka, the Indian youth Kabaddi squad displayed remarkable teamwork, strategy, and athleticism. Against Pakistan, their speed, precise raiding, and unyielding defense left their neighbors trailing from the first whistle, sealing the victory well before the final minutes.

The Indian team currently leads the table, undefeated in three matches, with Iran trailing in second place, setting up a highly anticipated final showdown on October 23. This marks the first time Kabaddi has been included in the Asian Youth Games, making India’s performance all the more historic.

The No-Handshake Controversy: A New Chapter in India-Pakistan Rivalry

The spotlight, however, shifted off the mat during the pre-match toss when Ishant Rathee notably declined a handshake from Pakistan’s captain. This incident has ignited debate among Kabaddi fans worldwide and continues a pattern first observed in cricket.

The “no-handshake” gesture gained prominence when Suryakumar Yadav’s India cricket team refused to shake hands with Pakistan after their Asia Cup group-stage clash. The trend carried forward during the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup, signaling a subtle yet significant political statement in sports amid ongoing bilateral tensions.

This stance coincides with sensitive regional developments, including the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 Indians lost their lives, and Operation Sindoor, which have heightened national sensitivities. By following this gesture, the Indian Kabaddi team joined other sporting contingents in expressing solidarity and national sentiment.

Standout Performances on the Court

While the controversy grabbed headlines, India’s Kabaddi stars showcased skill and strategy that were impossible to ignore. Raids were executed with surgical precision, and defensive formations effectively neutralized Pakistan’s counterattacks. Young players like Nehal Wadhera and others not only contributed points but demonstrated leadership, agility, and composure beyond their years.

The scoreline of 81–26 underlines India’s dominance and their potential to carry this momentum into the final against top contenders. Experts predict that India’s tactical discipline, coupled with their explosive raiding, makes them overwhelming favorites to clinch gold in Kabaddi’s debut at the Asian Youth Games.

Kabaddi’s Growing Profile in International Sports

Kabaddi, a sport deeply rooted in South Asian culture, has steadily grown in global recognition. Its inclusion in the Asian Youth Games highlights the sport’s rising international stature, while India’s young team continues to raise the bar for youth athletes.

With seven teams competing in a round-robin format, each encounter is a test of endurance, skill, and teamwork. India’s unbeaten streak places them firmly in the spotlight, promising thrilling contests ahead.