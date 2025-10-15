India Knocked Out of AFC Asian Cup 2027 After 2-1 Loss to Singapore

The Indian football team’s dreams of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 ended in heartbreak as Singapore came from behind to defeat the Blue Tigers 2-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. Despite taking an early lead, India’s missed opportunities and costly defensive lapses allowed the visitors to snatch victory, leaving the hosts bottom of Group C with no wins in four matches.

Chhangte’s Stunner Offers Early Hope

India started the clash brightly, showing glimpses of the attacking football promised by new head coach Khalid Jamil. Within 14 minutes, Lallianzuala Chhangte delivered a spectacular strike from 30 yards, rifling the ball into the top left corner past Singapore goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud. The goal electrified the sparse crowd and seemed to set the tone for an emphatic home victory.

India should have extended the lead quickly. Chhangte came close to assisting Sunil Chhetri, while Mahesh Naorem squandered a golden opportunity, firing straight at the keeper after an 11-pass move. Liston Colaco and Chhangte were also denied by last-ditch defending from Singapore’s Safuwan Baharudin and Hariss Harun, leaving India’s attacking dominance frustratingly unconverted into goals.

Singapore Strikes Back With Clinical Finishing

India’s wastefulness proved costly. In the 44th minute, Singapore capitalized on a defensive lapse when Colaco’s cross wasn’t cleared properly by Rahul Bheke. The ball fell to Glenn Kweh, who set up Song Ui-Young for a clinical finish to level the score before halftime.

The visitors struck again just six minutes into the second half. A slip from Nikhil Prabhu in midfield opened the door for a swift counterattack. Ui-Young was found unmarked, and he made no mistake, curling a precise shot past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to put Singapore ahead 2-1. The goal underscored India’s defensive vulnerabilities and set the stage for a tense second half.

India’s Struggle to Find the Equalizer

Despite falling behind, India pressed relentlessly. Jamil made multiple attacking substitutions, introducing Sahal Abdul Samad, Brandon Fernandes, Farukh Choudhary, and Udanta Singh. Chhetri came close with a glancing header, and Udanta tested the keeper with a late attempt, but Singapore’s defense held firm. India also failed to capitalize on numerous set-piece opportunities, highlighting the team’s finishing woes.

India’s campaign now ends with just two points from four matches, following draws against Bangladesh (0-0) and Singapore (1-1) and a loss to Hong Kong China (0-1). With Singapore and Hong Kong China already through to the AFC Asian Cup 2027, India’s continental journey comes to an abrupt halt.