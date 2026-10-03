/India lose 0-4 to Brazil in historic first-ever football meeting in Kolkata

Under the roaring lights of the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, Indian football stepped into uncharted territory on Saturday night, facing five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil in a historic, first-ever senior men's international clash between the two sides. The Blue Tigers made five-time world champions Brazil work hard for meaningful periods before the Selecao showed their quality and pulled away to a 4-0 victory, with Estevao and Pedro scoring before half-time and substitute Samuel Lino striking twice after the break.
While Brazil demonstrated their world-class pedigree in a clinical victory, the Blue Tigers walked away with heads held high after delivering an organized, determined performance against a side ranked 132 places above them.
Over 51,000 impassioned fans packed the stands of the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, cheering every Indian tackle while simultaneously marveling at the technical masterclass provided by a Brazilian squad featuring marquee stars like Vinicius Junior, Marquinhos, and Bruno Guimaraes.
ALSO READ: Asian Games 2026: India finish 4th with 85 medals, including 21 golds; check full standings
Vinícius Júnior offered the first warning in the eighth minute, gliding past Bijoy Varghese after cutting in from the left before Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made a fine save. India did not retreat completely. Six minutes later, Manvir Singh collected a loose ball on the left and set off on a jinking run, only for Brazil’s defenders to crowd him out inside the area.
Brazil eventually found the breakthrough in the 28th minute. Chelsea forward Estevao collected the ball near the edge of the box, advanced without a challenge and drove a left-footed effort towards the near post. Sandhu appeared well placed but his attempted parry carried the ball into the net.
The goal loosened Brazil and unsettled India’s goalkeeper. Estêvão crossed for Pedro in the 36th minute, but the striker’s header struck the right post. Six minutes later, the pair combined again: Estêvão slid a precise through ball behind the defence and Pedro timed his run before shooting through Sandhu's right glove. Vinícius almost profited from another uncertain intervention in the 44th, only for India to clear before Danilo could capitalise.
Carlo Ancelotti made five changes at half-time, while Jamil sent on debutant Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Jay Gupta and Mohammed Sanan. India emerged with ambition. Ryan Williams registered the hosts’ first shot on target from distance in the 53rd minute, and two minutes later Manvir forced Morisco to palm his tight-angled attempt behind.
Brazil punished India’s attempt to play out from the back in the 58th minute. Varghese surrendered possession near his own box and Lino pounced, setting himself before curling beyond Gill. Yet India continued to seek a goal. Williams beat his marker and entered the area in the 64th, but Mauro Júnior made a fine block before Brazil survived the ensuing scramble.
Three minutes later came a promising India move. Williams released Manvir and continued his run towards the edge of the box. Manvir drew several defenders before returning the ball, but Williams sent his first-time volley wide of the right post.
The margin was harsh on India’s overall contribution. They had not come simply to protect the scoreline, and their willingness to press forward after the interval briefly gave the home crowd belief that a historic Indian goal might yet arrive.
Gill denied Vanderson in the 92nd minute, diving sharply after the Brazilian collected a rebound. Lino nevertheless completed his brace with the final attack, cutting inside and drilling a low near-post shot through Gill’s palm to make the scoreline emphatic.
Once referee Ilgiz Tantashev brought the match to a close, the competitive edge quickly gave way to warmth.
Players from both teams embraced, exchanged pleasantries and posed together for photographs. India left beaten, but after making football’s most decorated national team labour for long stretches, they also left with moments of courage worthy of a historic first meeting.
India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Prabhsukhan Singh Gill 46’), Abhishek Singh Tekcham (Hmingthanmawia Ralte 59’), Anwar Ali (Mehtab Singh 84’), Bijoy Varghese (Pramveer 69’), Akash Mishra (Jay Gupta 46’), Anirudh Thapa (Macarton Nickson 84’), Lalengmawia Ralte (Rahim Ali 84’), Manvir Singh (Vikram Partap Singh 84’), Ryan Williams (Farukh Choudhary 84’), Sahal Abdul Samad (Edmund Lalrindika 59’), Ashique Kuruniyan (Mohammed Sanan 46’).
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.