India Officially Submits Proposal To Stage 2030 Commonwealth Games

India has formally presented its proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Ahmedabad, Gujarat, emerging as the frontrunner venue. The move signals India’s ambition to return as hosts of a multi-sport global event after successfully staging the 2010 edition in New Delhi.

Government Approval and Support

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its approval in August 2025 to proceed with the bid. This included ministerial guarantees, signing a Host Collaboration Agreement (HCA) with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), and financial backing through grants to the Gujarat government. The proposal comes after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), under president P.T. Usha, submitted an Expression of Interest (EOI) earlier in March 2025, underlining India’s readiness to take on the responsibility.

Why Ahmedabad?

Ahmedabad has been pitched as an “ideal venue” thanks to its world-class infrastructure and upcoming projects. Central to the plan is the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave, which includes modern stadiums, indoor arenas, training facilities, and ample accommodation. The government has also promised a compact Games footprint, ensuring affordability, sustainability, and legacy. Gender equality, para-sport inclusion, and community engagement form the backbone of India’s bid.

Sports and Events in the Plan

India aims to make the 2030 Games more inclusive by bringing back popular disciplines such as shooting, wrestling, hockey, badminton, and archery, which were controversially excluded from the 2026 edition. This move is seen as part of India’s broader ambition to revive sports where it traditionally excels, while also strengthening its position in global multi-sport competitions.

Challenges and Competition

India will face competition from other potential hosts, including Canada and Nigeria, both of whom have expressed interest in staging the centenary edition of the Games. Cost control and timely delivery of venues will be critical, given that several nations have struggled with financial strain in previous editions.

What’s at Stake for India

Hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games would not only mark the centenary celebration of the event but also act as a stepping stone for India’s larger dream of bidding for the 2036 Olympic Games. Beyond international recognition, the Games could boost infrastructure, tourism, job creation, and sports participation across Gujarat and India.

The Road Ahead

The final decision on the 2030 Commonwealth Games host will be made at the CGF General Assembly in November 2025 in Glasgow. Until then, India must finalise its operational blueprint, including budget allocations, venue readiness, and a detailed sporting roster.

If successful, Ahmedabad will not only make history as the first Indian city outside Delhi to host the Games but also reinforce India’s place as a growing hub for world-class sporting events.