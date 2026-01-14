India Open 2026: World No. 2 Cites Delhi Air Pollution For Withdrawal; BAI Fines 5000 USD

The ongoing India Open 2026 has been hit by a wave of criticism from elite international shuttlers, raising serious questions about player safety and environmental conditions in the capital. World No. 2 Anders Antonsen of Denmark recently revealed that extreme atmospheric pollution is the primary reason for his third consecutive withdrawal from the event, a statement that follows explosive allegations of unhygienic facilities made by his compatriot, Mia Blichfeldt.

Antonsen Cites Health Risks and BWF Fines

Taking to social media to explain his absence, the Danish star expressed deep concerns over the air quality in New Delhi. Despite the tournament's high status, Antonsen argued that the current environment is unsuitable for professional athletics, even as he faces financial penalties from the Badminton World Federation (BWF) for his absence.

"Many are curious as to why I have pulled out of the India Open for the 3rd consecutive year. Due to the extreme pollution in Delhi at the moment, I don't think it's a place to host a badminton tournament. Crossing my fingers that it will be better in the Summer when the World Championships will take place in Delhi. As a result, BWF once again has fined me 5000 USD," Antonsen shared on his Instagram story.

Allegations of Unsanitary Training Facilities

Antonsen's remarks have amplified the frustration shared by world No. 20 Mia Blichfeldt, who called out the "dirty and unhealthy" conditions at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Following her opening round victory, Blichfeldt alleged that players were subjected to substandard environments in the warm up areas.

The Danish shuttler highlighted issues such as dust, cold temperatures, and even bird droppings on the practice courts. She urged the BWF to conduct a thorough review of the setup, particularly since India is scheduled to host the World Championships later this year. Blichfeldt noted that these problems seemed to persist from previous years, impacting player wellbeing and performance.

Response from the Badminton Association of India

In light of these criticisms, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has moved to defend the tournament’s organization. BAI Secretary General Sanjay Mishra clarified that the concerns were directed at the training and warm up zones, specifically the KD Jadhav Stadium, rather than the main competition arena.

Mishra emphasized that the principal arena at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium remains clean, pigeon free, and well maintained. He suggested that Blichfeldt’s remarks might be misinterpreted, noting that many other athletes have expressed satisfaction with the tournament conditions. The association also pointed toward Blichfeldt’s own mention of personal health sensitivities during her critique.

Implications for the World Championships

As the India Open marks the first time the event is being held at the larger Indira Gandhi International Stadium complex, the feedback from top tier players remains critical. With the World Championships returning to India for the first time in 16 years this summer, the BWF and local organizers face mounting pressure to address environmental and infrastructural concerns to ensure the safety of the world’s best athletes.