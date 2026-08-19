/India-Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: Can India finally end its 51-year drought?

India-Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: New Fifty-one years after India lifted the men's Hockey World Cup for the first and only time, the tournament's well-known rivalry returns with qualification at stake.
India face Pakistan in Pool D at the Wagner Stadium in Amstelveen on Wednesday (August 19). With three points from two matches, a point against Pakistan would be enough to send the side into the next round. Pakistan, with one point from two matches, need a win to stay in the campaign for the next round.
India opened with a 3-1 victory over Wales before losing 2-4 to England. Pakistan lost 1-4 to England and played out a 3-3 draw against Wales. England have already qualified.
Two heroes of India's 1975 triumph still carry vivid memories of that historic campaign as the latest India-Pakistan clash takes place. Ashok Kumar scored the decisive goal in the final, while Aslam Sher Khan rescued India in the semi-final against Malaysia.
“Memories of the 1975 World Cup victory are still fresh in my mind. It feels as if it happened yesterday,” said Kumar.
India had fallen 0-1 behind Pakistan in the March 15, 1975 final before levelling the score. With 12 minutes left on the clock, India won a penalty corner.
“I did not choose to take a direct shot. I reached the top of the circle from the right, beat two defenders and passed the ball to VJ Phillips,” he recalled.
Phillips returned the ball to Ashok, who shot from directly in front of the goal. The ball struck the post and came back out.
“The Malaysian umpire, Galasingham Vijayanathan, was confused for a few moments. He waited briefly and then awarded the goal,” he said.
The decision was disputed, but it gave India a 2-1 lead. Pakistan pressed hard in the closing stages. “The final 10 minutes were the most difficult. Pakistan's players came at us, but we did not want to let them score. Then the final whistle went, and we became world champions. The whole world was at our feet,” said Ashok.
He also credits the man whose goal had kept India's campaign alive two days earlier. “If Aslam Sher Khan had not scored in the semi-final, we would never have reached the final. His goal was the turning point of the tournament,” he said.
Aslam had spent the league phase waiting for his opportunity and did not play a single match. He remembers feeling unwanted within the team.
“Thirteen days had passed since we arrived in Kuala Lumpur, and I was still waiting for my first match. I used to cry at night and dream of playing for the team,” he said.
His chance came against Malaysia with India trailing 1-2 and around eight minutes left. After India missed several penalty corners, manager Balbir Singh Sr decided to send him on.
“I felt this was my moment. I kissed my talisman and took the shot. The ball went past the goalkeeper and into the net. The score became 2-2,” he said.
Harcharan Singh then scored in extra time to send India into the final. “That was the greatest moment of my life,” Aslam said.
A day before the final, another moment left a lasting impression on him. Balbir Singh Sr took Aslam to a mosque to pray for India's victory.
“Indian and Pakistani players used to travel on the same bus. When Balbir went to the mosque, the Pakistani players were surprised. Some asked me how a Sikh could pray in a mosque,” Aslam recalled.
“One Pakistani player sitting beside me said, ‘Something special happened today. It is believed that Allah does not turn away empty-handed the person who comes to Him for the first time. Now He will not deprive you of victory either,’” he said.
Aslam smiled as he recalled what followed, “What happened in the final is known to the whole world.”
That 1975 triumph became part of India's popular culture. In the 1979 film Gol Maal, a character played by Amol Palekar makes an excuse to watch hockey and says, “Yaar, it would be fun if Govinda and Ashok Kumar were here too.”
The players of that era were household names, while millions followed major matches on radio. Today, India are attempting to create a new memory, with the same old rivalry providing the setting.
The 1975 final still holds a special place in the memories of Ashok and Aslam. It was the last time India won the men's Hockey World Cup.
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