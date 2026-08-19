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India-Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: Can India finally end its 51-year drought?

India opened with a 3-1 victory over Wales before losing 2-4 to England. Pakistan lost 1-4 to England and played out a 3-3 draw against Wales. England have already qualified.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 05:58 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 05:58 PM IST
India-Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: Can India finally end its 51-year drought?
Image Credit: Indian men's hockey team. (Photo: X/HockeyIndia)

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