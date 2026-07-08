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76 All out! India register biggest-ever T20I defeat, crushed by England by 125 runs at Trent Bridge

 England produced a clinical all-round performance to thrash Team India by 125 runs in the third T20I at Trent Bridge, taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match series after the opening game was washed out. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 07:14 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 07:18 AM IST
76 All out! India register biggest-ever T20I defeat, crushed by England by 125 runs at Trent Bridge
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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