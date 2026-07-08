/76 All out! India register biggest-ever T20I defeat, crushed by England by 125 runs at Trent Bridge

Asked to bat first, England piled up an imposing 201/7 in their 20 overs, riding on a fluent 70 off 44 balls from Phil Salt. The opener struck aggressively at the top before Sam Curran’s late cameo of 41 off just 24 deliveries ensured the hosts crossed the 200-run mark. Jos Buttler chipped in with 36, while England recovered well despite losing a couple of quick wickets in the middle overs.