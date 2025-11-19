India Roars At Tokyo Deaflympics: Historic Participation, Big Medals, Bigger Impact

India’s pride touched new heights at the Deaflympics 2025 as a record 111 member contingent including 73 athletes and 38 coaches and officials arrived in Tokyo this November. This marked India’s largest ever representation at the global event for hearing impaired athletes, signalling the nation’s rising commitment to inclusive and accessible sports. The Indian contingent announced its arrival emphatically. Within just two days, Indian athletes secured seven medals, showcasing the country’s growing dominance. Shooting remained India’s strongest discipline, with gold medals from Dhanush Srikanth and Anuya Prasad, silvers from Mohammad Vania, Mahit Sandhu, Abhinav Deshwal, Pranjali Dhumal, and a bronze from Komal Waghmare. These performances highlighted India’s steady climb in deaf sports on the global stage.

A Decade of Investment Behind the Success

These achievements are not sudden. They reflect years of structured investment, planning, and capacity building. A major turning point arrived in 2015, when the government officially recognised the All India Sports Council of the Deaf (AISCD) as a National Sports Federation. This recognition unlocked eligibility for central funding and placed AISCD among three major disability sport bodies receiving direct support.

Stronger Funding and Training Ecosystem

Under the Assistance to National Sports Federations (NSF) scheme, a significant ₹1575 crore was allocated for 2021 to 2025. Deaf sports were elevated to the Priority category, ensuring enhanced funding. Financial support now covers

Training camps and infrastructure

Travel, accommodation and international participation

Accessibility audits and modern equipment

Local transport, insurance, visas and daily allowances

Foreign coaches can be hired at up to ₹3 lakh per month, while Indian coaches earn up to ₹7.5 lakh. Support staff including physiotherapists, psychologists and analysts receive ₹1 to 2 lakh monthly.

Grassroots to Elite A Strong Athlete Pipeline

A compulsory 20 percent of AISCD’s budget is spent on grassroots development essential for identifying and nurturing early talent. Athletes also receive diet support, ₹5 lakh medical insurance, ₹25 lakh accident insurance, and coaches benefit from training, certification workshops and technical upskilling.

Khelo India Boosts Disability Sports

For the first time, a dedicated allocation of ₹15 crore annually was made for disability sports under Khelo India in 2018 and 2019. By 2021, ₹13.73 crore had been disbursed across para, deaf and special needs sports initiatives, strengthening programmes like AISCD.

Cash Awards and Welfare Schemes Empower Athletes

In 2025, Deaflympics athletes were included in the Cash Awards Scheme for Athletes with Varied Abilities with ₹20 lakh for gold, ₹14 lakh for silver and ₹8 lakh for bronze. Welfare support also ensures no athlete is forced to quit due to financial constraints. For instance, tennis player Jafreen Shaikh received financial assistance after her family struggled to support her training.

Participation and Medals Hit Record Highs

The difference in participation is striking. From 2005 to 2013, India sent 102 athletes to the Deaflympics. Under the current government, 183 athletes participated between 2017 and 2025 a massive 79 percent increase. Women’s participation also surged by nearly 40 percent in a single decade. Medal growth reflects this momentum. India’s tally rose from 16 medals between 2004 and 2014 to 28 medals between 2014 and 2025, nearly doubling in ten years.

India’s Quiet Revolution in Deaf Sports

India’s transformation from an occasional contender to a serious medal threat in deaf sports is the result of sustained policy focus, enhanced funding and strengthened governance. The Tokyo Deaflympics medals are not isolated victories they are milestones in a long term, structured journey.

India’s silent champions have spoken and now the whole world is listening.