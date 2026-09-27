/India’s Badminton campaign ends with just one bronze at Asian Games 2026 after PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda exits

Indian men's singles stars Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty also lost before the quarterfinals. Lakshya received a bye in the round of 64 but went down to Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the round of 32. Meanwhile, Shetty defeated Makhsut Tajibullayev in the round of 32 but lost to Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in the pre-quarters.