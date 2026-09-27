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India’s Badminton campaign ends with just one bronze at Asian Games 2026 after PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda exits

India’s badminton campaign at the Asian Games 2026 ended with just one bronze medal after PV Sindhu and Unnati Hooda lost their women’s singles quarterfinals. The men’s team bronze remained India’s only medal, with the contingent failing to win a medal in any individual badminton event.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 12:24 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 12:24 PM IST
India’s Badminton campaign ends with just one bronze at Asian Games 2026 after PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda exits
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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