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India’s Golden Arrows strike again: Trio defeat China to retain Compound archery crown in Asian Games 2026

The Indian compound archery team, comprising Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam, beat China 238-234 to successfully defend the gold medal here at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square on Wednesday. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 08:31 AM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 08:31 AM IST
India’s Golden Arrows strike again: Trio defeat China to retain Compound archery crown in Asian Games 2026
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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