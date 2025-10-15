India Set To Host Commonwealth Games 2030? Ahmedabad Gets Official Recommendation

In a major boost to India’s sporting ambitions, Ahmedabad has been officially recommended as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking a significant step toward bringing the prestigious multi-sport event back to the country after two decades. The final decision is set to be made on November 26, 2025, at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow.

India Inches Closer to Hosting Its Second Commonwealth Games

The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport evaluated multiple bids before recommending Ahmedabad over Nigeria’s Abuja. The decision was based on infrastructure readiness, sports development vision, and government support. The city’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave and other world-class venues were key factors in its selection, showcasing Gujarat’s preparedness to host an event of global scale.

According to reports, the Government of India has formally backed the bid, approving all necessary guarantees and funding support. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet cleared the proposal earlier this year, signalling the country’s commitment to hosting the centenary edition of the Games.

Final Decision in November

The last step before official confirmation will come during the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26. If ratified, Ahmedabad will host the Games exactly 20 years after India last hosted them in New Delhi in 2010. The Commonwealth Sport body emphasised that Ahmedabad’s bid aligns with the new “Games Reset” model, focusing on sustainability, athlete experience, and local community impact.

A Potential Milestone for Indian Sports

If approved, the 2030 Commonwealth Games will be a historic milestone, not just for Ahmedabad but for Indian sport as a whole. The event is expected to boost tourism, local employment, and sports infrastructure, cementing India’s reputation as a capable global sporting destination. Experts also view this as a stepping stone toward India’s long-term ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games, for which Ahmedabad has already been positioned as a potential host city.