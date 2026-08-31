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India squad announced: Khalid Jamil names 26-man team for Panama, Brazil and Uruguay friendlies

India head coach Khalid Jamil has announced a 26-member squad for the upcoming FIFA International Match Window, with the Blue Tigers set to face Panama, Brazil and Uruguay. India will play Panama on September 26 in Bengaluru before taking on five-time world champions Brazil and two-time world champions Uruguay in Kolkata on October 3 and 6.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 11:12 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 11:12 PM IST
India squad announced: Khalid Jamil names 26-man team for Panama, Brazil and Uruguay friendlies
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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