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India Storm into Archery semifinals at Asian Games 2026, South Korea await - Details

India’s compound women’s and men's teams have made it to the semifinals after beating Kazakhstan and Bhutan, respectively, here at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square on Sunday. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 08:37 AM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 08:38 AM IST
India Storm into Archery semifinals at Asian Games 2026, South Korea await - Details
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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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India Storm into Archery semifinals at Asian Games 2026, South Korea await - Details
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